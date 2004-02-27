McCain Spotlights Kids' Food Ads

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) will tackle advertising to kids and its links to child obesity Tuesday.

Victoria Rideout, head of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s media and health programs, will testify at a hearing of McCain’s Commerce Committee about a new study showing food ads and programming tie-ins directed at children may contribute to unhealthy eating habits.

Also testifying will be Robert Liodice, president of the Association of National Advertisers, nutrition experts and officials from the grocery and restaurant industries.

The obesity issue was on the front burner in Washington last week. In addition to the Kaiser study, the American Psychological Association called for restrictions on food ads and the Center for Science in the Public Interest teamed with Sen. Tom Harkin (D-Iowa) on a bill requiring labeling on restaurant menus and vending machines.