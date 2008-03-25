McCain to Speak at AP’s Annual Meeting

Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) will speak April 14 at AP’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

McCain will address representatives of AP newspaper and broadcast members at the news cooperative's morning session.

The presumptive Republican nominee for president has been criticized by some right-wing commentators for being too friendly to the press, and he was derided by radio host Rush Limbaugh and others when The New York Times endorsed him, although tepidly, before the New York state primary.

McCain disavowed the endorsement and later railed against the paper when it printed an unflattering story about his relationship with a female lobbyist that the paper hinted, although didn’t quite say, was a romantic entanglement.