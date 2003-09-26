McCain Slates Media-Ownership Hearing
Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) Commerce Committee will hold another hearing on media
ownership Thursday, Oct. 2.
The focus this time will be concentration in various media markets and
appropriate regulatory remedies.
Witnesses are expected to include analysts Victor Miller of Bear Stearns Cos. Inc. and
Tom Wolzien of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.; Consumer Federation of America research
director Mark Cooper; and economics professors Eli Noam of Columbia University
and Marius Schwartz of Georgetown University.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.