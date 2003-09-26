Trending

McCain Slates Media-Ownership Hearing



Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) Commerce Committee will hold another hearing on media
ownership Thursday, Oct. 2.

The focus this time will be concentration in various media markets and
appropriate regulatory remedies.

Witnesses are expected to include analysts Victor Miller of Bear Stearns Cos. Inc. and
Tom Wolzien of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.; Consumer Federation of America research
director Mark Cooper; and economics professors Eli Noam of Columbia University
and Marius Schwartz of Georgetown University.