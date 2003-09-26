McCain Slates Media-Ownership Hearing

Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) Commerce Committee will hold another hearing on media

ownership Thursday, Oct. 2.

The focus this time will be concentration in various media markets and

appropriate regulatory remedies.

Witnesses are expected to include analysts Victor Miller of Bear Stearns Cos. Inc. and

Tom Wolzien of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.; Consumer Federation of America research

director Mark Cooper; and economics professors Eli Noam of Columbia University

and Marius Schwartz of Georgetown University.