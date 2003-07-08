McCain skewers NAB, Clear Channel

Stepping up his attacks on radio consolidation, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) Tuesday

called the National Association of Broadcasters a "wholly owned subsidiary of

Clear Channel [Communications Inc.]."

The snide remark seemed aimed at the NAB’s defense of former radio-ownership

rules that favor Clear Channel despite being opposed by some small-market radio

stations.

McCain previously won committee support for legislation that would force

Clear Channel, Cumulus Media Inc. and other operators to divest some small-market stations

in order to comply with new local-ownership limits imposed by the Federal

Communications Commission.

The NAB did not respond to a request for comment.

Clear Channel lobbyist Andrew Levin, however, said neither his company nor

any other company can dictate the NAB’s positions.

"The NAB marches to the beat of its own drummer, not to that of one

individual member," he said. "Just ask the networks."