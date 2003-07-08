McCain skewers NAB, Clear Channel
Stepping up his attacks on radio consolidation, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) Tuesday
called the National Association of Broadcasters a "wholly owned subsidiary of
Clear Channel [Communications Inc.]."
The snide remark seemed aimed at the NAB’s defense of former radio-ownership
rules that favor Clear Channel despite being opposed by some small-market radio
stations.
McCain previously won committee support for legislation that would force
Clear Channel, Cumulus Media Inc. and other operators to divest some small-market stations
in order to comply with new local-ownership limits imposed by the Federal
Communications Commission.
The NAB did not respond to a request for comment.
Clear Channel lobbyist Andrew Levin, however, said neither his company nor
any other company can dictate the NAB’s positions.
"The NAB marches to the beat of its own drummer, not to that of one
individual member," he said. "Just ask the networks."
