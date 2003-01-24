Trending

McCain sets witness list

By

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) Friday set the lineup for the Jan. 30 Commerce Committee
hearing on radio consolidation.

The hearing is the first in a series he plans on media ownership.

Testimony opens with Sen. Russell Feingold (D-Wis.), who has introduced
legislation that would eliminate "pay-for-play," which radio stations often extract
from record companies, and stop other purported abuses stemming from radio
consolidation.

Next will be a lineup comprised of Lowry Mays, Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s
chairman; Eddie Fritts, the National Association of Broadcasters' president; Don
Henley, former Eagles guitarist and songwriter; Jenny Toomey, Future of Music
Coalition head; and Robert Short, an African American who recently sold his
station holdings.