McCain sets broadband hearing
The Senate Commerce Committee, led by Arizona Republican John McCain, will hold
a hearing on broadband and phone competition Tuesday, Jan. 14.
All five Federal Communications Commission members have agreed to testify.
The FCC is reviewing its competition and interconnection rules for cable- and
phone-based high-speed Internet and for general telephone
services.
