McCain renews media tax credit
Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) reintroduced
legislation Thursday that would allow media companies to defer capital gains when they
sell stations and other outlets to minorities, women and small businesses.
McCain said his bill will help to remedy somewhat concerns about consolidation
and the diminishing diversity of media voices.
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell praised the bill.
"The time for rhetoric complaining about lack of opportunity in the
communications sector has past," he said. "This legislation is a clear step in
the right direction."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.