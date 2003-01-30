McCain renews media tax credit

Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) reintroduced

legislation Thursday that would allow media companies to defer capital gains when they

sell stations and other outlets to minorities, women and small businesses.

McCain said his bill will help to remedy somewhat concerns about consolidation

and the diminishing diversity of media voices.

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell praised the bill.

"The time for rhetoric complaining about lack of opportunity in the

communications sector has past," he said. "This legislation is a clear step in

the right direction."