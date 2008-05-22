McCain Rejects TV Preacher’s Endorsement

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) rejected the endorsement of TV preacher John Hagee, CNN said Thursday.

McCain had repudiated some of the preacher’s incendiary statements but stopped short of rejecting his endorsement.

But in response to new excerpts from a Hagee sermon in the 1990s in which he seemed to suggest that the Holocaust could have been God's way to get Jews re-established in the Promised Land, McCain had had enough.

In a statement, he said, "I obviously find these remarks and others deeply offensive and indefensible," adding that he rejected Hagee's endorsement.

Ironically, it was Hagee's historic support of Israel that McCain initially cited for accepting the endorsement.

According to nonprofit database MinistryWatch, Hagee's media ministries comprise TV and radio shows Cornerstone, Cornerstone Live and John Hagee Today available in 92 million homes on more than 200 TV and radio stations, as well as via satellite, according to Hagee's Web site.