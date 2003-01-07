McCain readies hearing on radio consolidation

As opposition to media-ownership deregulation gels, Senate Commerce Committee

chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) plans to hold hearings on radio consolidation Jan. 30,

industry sources said.

Expected to testify is Clear Channel Communications Inc. chairman Lowry Mays, who heads the

country's largest radio group, as well as an owner of a single station or small

radio group and a representative of consumer organizations.

Without referring to the hearing specifically, consolidation critic Sen.

Russell Feingold (D-Wis.) said Tuesday that he was "awfully pleased" about McCain's

"intentions" regarding the radio-merger wave of the past seven years.

"I was awfully pleased with his sense on this issue, as well as other

consolidation issues," Feingold told the Future of Music Coalition, a group of

musicians and others opposed to radio consolidation. "He gets it beyond belief,

and I think you'll be pleased about his intentions."

Feingold said he plans to reintroduce legislation from last year that would

tighten Federal Communications Commission oversight of radio.

Feingold noted that he and McCain, besides authoring the newly enacted

campaign-finance-reform law, were among the handful of lawmakers who voted

against the 1996 Telecommunications Act. That law removed national ownership

caps on radio and ushered unprecedented consolidation in the industry.

Industry officials countered, however, that McCain opposed the law for nearly

opposite reasons than Feingold. Unlike the Wisconsin Democrat, McCain argued that the

law was not deregulatory enough and, for instance, endorsed lifting the ban on

local broadcast/newspaper cross-ownership. A McCain staffer said the Arizona senator's

concerns about the 1996 law haven't changed.

Some industry observers speculated that McCain has called the hearing to tweak

broadcasters for opposing legislation that would require free airtime for

federal candidates and as a favor to his campaign-finance-reform partner,

Feingold.

Nevertheless, the National Association of Broadcasters isn't taking the

Future of Music's effort lightly. Monday, the NAB attacked the coalition's Nov. 18

economic analysis of radio consolidation's impact in a two-page letter to the

group that was circulated to the press. According to the NAB, the coalition

overestimated conglomerates' share of ad revenue and relied on loaded questions

in a survey purporting to show public unhappiness with the current state of the

airwaves. FMC officials stood by their report.

Last year, Feingold introduced legislation that would have:

Stripped conglomerates owning both radio stations and concert promoters of

broadcast licenses if they discriminate against unaffiliated musicians,

promoters and stations.

Triggered an FCC hearing to prove that there would be no discrimination when a

radio merger gives the buyer a 60 percent national audience reach.

Barred the FCC from raising limits on local-radio ownership.

Counted radio local marketing and time-brokerage agreements toward

local-ownership caps.

Outlawed local-market-area partnerships that bring an operator above 35 percent

local-market audience or ad-revenue share.

Forbid "payola" that some said requires record companies to pay a small

group of promoters in order to obtain radio airtime.