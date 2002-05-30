McCain pushes free time
Campaign-finance reformer Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is still trying to force
broadcasters to provide free airtime to candidates.
McCain will unveil his newest reform bill at a June 19 press conference in
Washington, D.C., hosted by the Alliance for Better Campaigns.
His new bill will attempt to revive the free-airtime provisions deep-sixed
when the Torricelli amendment -- named for its backer, Sen. Robert Torricelli
(D-N.J.) -- was stripped from his original bill.
In what would be a double hit for broadcasters, McCain's bill would also levy
a spectrum fee on them to 'finance' the plan.
Meanwhile, the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act, as passed -- which contains
restrictions on certain types of broadcast campaign ads -- has been challenged
on First Amendment grounds by a number of groups, including the American Civil
Liberties Union.
