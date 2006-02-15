McCain Proposing À La Carte Bill

Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) a frequent critic of cable rates, used a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on video franchising Wednesday to say he would introduce a bill encouraging à la carte cable offerings.

After again laying into the cable industry over rising rates and saying consumers have few competitive options, McCain said he planned to introduce a bill that would free new cable competitors from local franchising regs if they, in turn, would agree to offer their video channels à la carte.



That bill would be one of a growing number of proposed bills to streamline the video franchising process to encourage broadband rollout and price and service competition to cable.

McCain's goal is at least twofold: to lower cable bills and to give parents more control over cable indecency, which is beyond the reach of the FCC.