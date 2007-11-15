McCain to Participate in MySpace/MTV Forum

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) will become the first Republican presidential candidate to participate in the MTV/MySpace presidential dialogue series.

Former Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.) and Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) were the first two candidates to participate.

McCain’s forum will be held Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at a college to be determined somewhere in New Hampshire.

The dialogue will be the first one in the series broadcast live on MTV, in addition to streaming on MySpace and MTV.com. Both Edwards’ and Obama’s forums were simulcast live on the Web but aired on MTV later in the day.

As was the case in the previous dialogues, viewers will be able to submit questions live during the debate through MTV’s Choose or Lose Web site and MySpace. Pollsters John McLaughlin and Geoffrey Garin will oversee the submissions and monitor the live polling software, which will allow users to rate McCain’s answers to questions.

MTV News correspondents Gideon Yago and John Norris, as well as Washingtonpost.com reporter Chris Cillizza, will moderate.