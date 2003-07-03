McCain panel to examine radio industry

The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on radio-industry

consolidation Tuesday.

The hearing will focus on the impact of sweeping radio-industry consolidation

since the elimination of national ownership caps in 1996 and whether legislation

is needed to rectify any problems.

A witness list was not available at deadline Thursday.

Committee chairman Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has already persuaded his panel

to pass a measure that would force industry giant Clear Channel Communications Inc. and others to

divest some small-market stations acquired through a loophole in previous

Federal Communications Commission local-ownership rules.

The loophole was eliminated as part of the FCC’s June 2 sweeping revision of

broadcast-ownership rules.