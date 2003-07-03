McCain panel to examine radio industry
The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on radio-industry
consolidation Tuesday.
The hearing will focus on the impact of sweeping radio-industry consolidation
since the elimination of national ownership caps in 1996 and whether legislation
is needed to rectify any problems.
A witness list was not available at deadline Thursday.
Committee chairman Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has already persuaded his panel
to pass a measure that would force industry giant Clear Channel Communications Inc. and others to
divest some small-market stations acquired through a loophole in previous
Federal Communications Commission local-ownership rules.
The loophole was eliminated as part of the FCC’s June 2 sweeping revision of
broadcast-ownership rules.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.