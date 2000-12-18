McCain opposes AT&T amendment

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) last week made clear his objections to allowing AT&T to bypass cable ownership rules. "These proposed rider provisions clearly seek to circumvent the proper legislative process for only one reason: to serve the needs of special interests," he wrote in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ted Stevens (R-Alaska). McCain chairs the Commerce Committee, of which Lott and Stevens are members. AT&T wants Congress to amend a spending bill to allow AT&T to override the FCC's cable ownership rule and thus hold on to all the cable systems it acquired when it bought Media One.