McCain, Obamato Square Offon ESPN

ESPN will interview presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama in separate, taped pieces at halftime of Monday Night Football the night before the election.

ESPN veteran Chris Berman will conduct separate satellite interviews with each candidate earlier in the day, and ESPN will air them at approximately 10:15ET Monday night November 3, at halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Washington Redskins game in the nation’s capital.

ESPN says both candidates have agreed to the interviews “pending last-minute schedule changes.”