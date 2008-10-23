McCain Nods to Palin's 'SNL' Turn in Fundraising Plea

The McCain campaign has put the name at the top of the ticket behind an effort to raise money by invoking VP candidate Sarah Palin's Saturday Night Live appearance.

In a "my friends" e-mail with Senator John McCain's name on it (from ecampaign@gop.com), he reprints Palin's fund-raising e-mail about all the Obama ads that aired during the commercial breaks on her SNL appearance last week. McCain opines that the Obama campaign is "flood[ing] the media markets" with misleading ads.

Though McCain says he doesn't get to watch much TV on the campaign trail, the Arizona senator said he did see a lot of similar ads himself while watching the Arizona Cardinals play the Dallas Cowboys.

As with the Palin e-mail, the McCain note was an effort to solicit funds so the pair could boost their advertising spending on ads. According to at least one study, almost all of those have been negative as well.

The full email is reprinted below:

My Friends,



I hope you'll take the time today to read the email below from Governor Palin.



By now you've heard that the Democrats combined have raised nearly $200 million in the month of September alone and they're using this money to flood media markets across the country with misleading ads.



While I don't get much time to watch television on the campaign trail, I did see many of these attack ads watching the Arizona Cardinals play the Dallas Cowboys a few Sundays ago. Objective observers have said these ads are full of misinformation and the ads from the left are quickly adding up to the most expensive negative ad buy in history.



Your generous support is needed today to stop the left's misleading attacks against candidates from the top to bottom of our ticket. Will you make a donation right now of $25, $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000 or more to McCain-Palin Victory 2008?



We're less than two weeks away from Election Day and thankful for any amount you can give to bolster advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts in important races across the country. Thank you for your support.



Sincerely,



John McCain