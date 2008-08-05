McCain Matches Obama in NBC Olympics Buys

Signaling that presidential candidates are making broader TV buys than in past elections, presumptive Republican nominee Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) made a $6 million Olympic Games ad buy.

This follows on the heels of presumptive Democrat nominee Sen. Barack Obama (Ill.) making a $5 million Olympics buy via NBC.

“Like the Obama team's ad buy, the McCain campaign's purchase includes network and cable spots,” AdAge.com reported Tuesday, saying that these are the first substantial network-TV buys made directly by presidential candidates in 12 years.

In the Democratic Party primary, the Obama campaign bought a high proportion of entertainment shows in primetime, diversifying ad buys more from news and information shows that candidates typically target.