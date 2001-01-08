McCain irked at NAB over Low-Power FM

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) last week vowed to reintroduce legislation that would reinstate low-power FM. "I think it was obscene what was done," McCain said, regarding Congress' passage of a NAB-backed bill that severely restricts the FCC's low-power radio initiative. The bill was tacked on to a huge spending measure and the Senate did not hold hearings on the issue. "It sends a message to minorities that Republicans are held hostage to the National Association of Broadcasters," he said.