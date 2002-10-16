McCain intros minority tax-break bill

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is trying to help minorities and small businesses to

get into the media business.

Last week, the Commerce Committee's ranking Republican introduced legislation

that would give owners of telecommunications properties incentive to sell to new

and small business owners by allowing deferral of taxes on capital gains.

His bill comes as many policymakers are increasingly worried about the wave

of media consolidation and its impact on media diversity. The likelihood of the

relaxation of media-ownership limits by the Federal Communications Commission is

also fueling concern about a new round of consolidation.

The tax break is needed, McCain said, because small business generally must

pay cash, while big media owners prefer tax free stock swaps that only large

companies can arrange. Introduced in the waning days of the current session,

McCain's bill is little more than a model for legislation that will be

reintroduced in the next Congress.

McCain's plan calls for deferral of up to $250 million in capital gains over

three years from any one transaction and $84 million in any one year.

Eligible purchasers must be new industry entrants, small businesses and other

socially and economically disadvantaged businesses, as defined by the Treasury

Department.

The tax benefits can be recaptured by the government with a 20 percent

penalty if the business is resold within three years, unless the second buyer

also qualifies as an eligible buyer.

A similar tax-break law in place until 1995 covered only broadcast and cable

properties, but McCain's bill also grants breaks for sales of telephone and

Internet businesses. Congress killed the previous program, created in 1975,

after allegations of abuse. The tax-recapture provision is intended to stem

opportunities for small owners to "flip" the businesses to larger buyers without

actually running them.

Despite the problems, the previous program helped minorities to buy 288 radio

stations, 43 TV stations and 31 cable companies.

"The previous tax credit accounted for two-thirds of minority-owned stations. We miss it," said David Honig, executive director of the Minority

Media Telecommunications Council.

FCC chairman Michael Powell, who repeatedly has advocated reviving the tax

credit, also praised McCain's legislation. The National Association of

Broadcasters and the National Cable & Telecommunications Association endorsed the bill, as well.