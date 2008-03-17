McCain Goes Back to College on MSNBC's Hardball

Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) agreed to be grilled by MSNBC's Chris Matthews.

McCain will appear live from Villanova University on the Hardball College Tour April 15 at 5 p.m.

McCain is the first 2008 presidential candidate to commit to appear on Matthews’ college tour, although the network extended invitation to Democratic contenders Sens. Hillary Clinton (N.Y.) and Barack Obama (Ill.).