McCain Gives 'SNL' 2nd Best Overnights Since 1997
By B&C Staff
Republican presidential nominee John McCain's visit to Saturday Night Live Nov. 1 delivered a 9.0 rating/20 share in metered-market households, the second-highest overnight rating since 1997. The episode was also up 27% over last week's telecast
Appearing in a cold open sketch with Tina Fey as his running mate, Gov. Sarah Palin, Sen. McCain addressed viewers of the QVC shopping channel, which he said was the only network his campaign could afford to buy time on.
Later in the show, McCain appeared on the "Weekend Update" segment to reveal new strategies for the remaining days of the campaign.
Watch the clips below:
