McCain Gives Letterman Best Tune In Nearly Three Years

Sen. John McCain's appearance on Late Show with David Letterman gave the CBS late night show its biggest audience in nearly three years. Late Show was watched by 6.53 million viewers, according to Nielsen, and posted a 1.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic.

It was the show's best total viewer delivery since Dec. 1, 2005, when Oprah Winfrey was a guest and the best 18-49 delivery since Jan. 2, 2008, when the show returned with its first new episode after receiving a waiver from the WGA.

Incidentally, it was also the best delivery in younger viewers (18-34) since May 1, 2008 when Sen. Barack Obama read the Top 10 List.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiBqHczYJYo[/embed]