McCain Feingold Oppose PAC Funding Change

Senators John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Russell Feingold (D-Wis.), the legislators whose names have become synonymous with campaign finance reform, are opposing a change in campaign funding that could give incumbent members a lot more money to spend on campaign advertising.

In a "dear colleague" letter sent out Sept. 12, the pair pointed to a rider on an FY 2006 appropriations bill (H.R. 3508) that would allow PACS controled by Senators and Representatives to give unlimited funds to national party committees, which could then fund member campaigns with that money, skirting the limits on direct PAC contributions to individual campaigns.

"It is our belief that Congress should not make any substantive change to campaign finance law without adequate debate," they wrote, vowing to fight to remove the rider.

