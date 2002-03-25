McCain: Fees for DTV latecomers
Broadcasters have 'dawdled' on delivering digital TV, and Congress should
impose fees on the industry for 'squatting' beyond the 2006 target date for
returning analog spectrum, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), the Commerce Committee's
ranking Republican, said in a statement on the Senate floor.
'I believe there's not a snowball's chance in Gila Bend, Arizona, that the
broadcasters will vacate this spectrum by 2006,' he said. 'A few years from now,
broadcasters, will be marching up to Capitol Hill asking Congress for more
time.'
