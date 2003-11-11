McCain Examines Cable-Rate Hikes Thursday

Rising cable rates again come under the scrutiny of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and his Commerce Committee during a hearing Thursday beginning at 9:30 a.m. The main focus will be the General Accounting Office’s recent report on competition and subscriber rates in the cable television industry.

Scheduled witnesses are Mark Goldstein, director, physical infrastructure issues for GAO; Cox CEO James Robbins, ESPN and ABC Sports President George Bodenheimer; Consumers Union Director Gene Kimmelman; NCTA President Robert Sachs, Knology CEO Rodger Johnson.