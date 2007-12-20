McCain Denies Allegation of Favoring Telecom Lobbyist

The campaign of presidential candidate Sen. John McCain responded Thursday to allegations—make that allegations of allegations—that the Arizona Republican had given special treatment to a female telecom lobbyist.

The campaign is responding to a Drudge Report story, posted Thursday morning on the popular news and gossip site, about McCain’s efforts to quash a New York Times story about his relationship with “a woman lobbyist who may have helped to write key telecom legislation.” McCain is chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee.

“It is unfortunate that rumor and gossip enter into political campaigns,” said communications director Jill Hazelbaker. “John McCain has a 24-year record of serving this country with honor and integrity. He has never violated the public trust, never done favors for special interests or lobbyists, and he will not allow a smear campaign to distract from the important issues facing our country. Americans are sick and tired of this kind of gutter politics.”