McCain continues to resist FCC confirmation
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) -- who has threatened to block Senate confirmation of Federal Communications Commission
nominee Jonathan Adelstein and other nominations until his pick for the Federal
Election Commission is appointed -- sounded desperate Tuesday to fill the fifth
and only open seat on the commission.
"There are enormous challenges facing the telecom industry today, and nobody
is more important to furthering the economy of this nation than the Federal
Communications Commission," he said.
Later, a McCain spokeswoman said the Arizona lawmaker will attempt to block
nominations until his FEC choice goes forward, despite the telecommunications industry's precarious
conditions.
