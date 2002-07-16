McCain continues to resist FCC confirmation

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) -- who has threatened to block Senate confirmation of Federal Communications Commission

nominee Jonathan Adelstein and other nominations until his pick for the Federal

Election Commission is appointed -- sounded desperate Tuesday to fill the fifth

and only open seat on the commission.

"There are enormous challenges facing the telecom industry today, and nobody

is more important to furthering the economy of this nation than the Federal

Communications Commission," he said.

Later, a McCain spokeswoman said the Arizona lawmaker will attempt to block

nominations until his FEC choice goes forward, despite the telecommunications industry's precarious

conditions.