McCain Cancels Hearing on Cable Rates

Thursday’s Senate hearing on rising cable rates has been canceled as byproduct of partisan fighting over judicial nominations. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) said a new date for the hearing will be announced soon.

In retaliation for a GOP plan to hold 30 hours of debate over stalled judicial nominations, Democrats have invoked a rule allowing them to prohibit Senate meetings outside the floor lasting more than two hours. Democrats are angry that progress towards completing several lingering spending bills and adjourning for the year is being delayed by the debate on judges.

Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) complained to reporters Tuesday the judgeship debate is little more than a public relations stunt to placate Republicans’ conservative base. Conservatives are furious that several of their favorite nominees have been denied judicial posts by Democrats’ stalling tactics.