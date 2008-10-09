McCain Campaign Launches New Obama Attack Ad

The McCain campaign, which has gone increasingly negative in its political ads, continued that trend Thursday with a new Web video tying Barack Obama to college professor and former radical activist Bill Ayers.

The ad calls Obama too risky for America and brands Ayers first a “domestic terrorist” and then just “terrorist.”

The Ayers connection has resurfaced as a campaign theme for McCain, with VP candidate Sarah Palin hammering on it in recent appearances.

Obama was also asked about the Ayers relationship in an interview with Charlie Gibson Wednesday night. Obama said invoking Ayers was simply an attempt by the other side to score political points.

The McCain campaign soon after sent out an e-mail in response to Gibson's interview, suggesting Obama had downplayed the relationship and ticking off various connections.

To view the latest McCain attack ad, click here.





For complete election coverage, click here.