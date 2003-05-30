McCain brings FCC to Hill

Federal Communications Commission members will defend their

media-ownership votes before the Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday, June 4.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) called the hearing.

Members of the committee, Republican particularly, are divided over the FCC

deregulatory move, particularly raising the cap on one company's national TV

reach to 45% of households.

A plan to discuss the FCC's reauthorization brings to question that some

lawmakers will move to prohibit the agency from using any of its funds to raise the

cap.