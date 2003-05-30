McCain brings FCC to Hill
Federal Communications Commission members will defend their
media-ownership votes before the Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday, June 4.
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) called the hearing.
Members of the committee, Republican particularly, are divided over the FCC
deregulatory move, particularly raising the cap on one company's national TV
reach to 45% of households.
A plan to discuss the FCC's reauthorization brings to question that some
lawmakers will move to prohibit the agency from using any of its funds to raise the
cap.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.