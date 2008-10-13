McCain, Biden in Late Night Face-Off

Senator and Republican presidential nominee John McCain will appear on The Late Show with David Letterman Thursday, his first since canceling on September 24 after temporarily suspending his campaign. McCain has been the target of much of Letterman’s ire since canceling, after it was revealed he was actually taping an interview with Katie Couric, rather than flying back to Washington.

While McCain is New York, Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Biden will be on Jay Leno’s couch in Burbank, appearing on The Tonight Show.

Biden has been largely free of the media spotlight since McCain’s selection of Alaska Governor Sarah Palin as his running mate at the end of August.