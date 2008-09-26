McCain to Attend Debate

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) will attend Friday night’s debate in Oxford, Miss.

According to the McCain campaign, "Sen. McCain has spent the morning talking to members of the administration, members of the Senate and members of the House. He is optimistic that there has been significant progress toward a bipartisan agreement now that there is a framework for all parties to be represented in negotiations, including Rep. [Roy] Blunt [R-Mo.] as a designated negotiator for House Republicans. The McCain campaign is resuming all activities, and the senator will travel to the debate this afternoon. Following the debate, he will return to Washington to ensure that all voices and interests are represented in the final agreement, especially those of taxpayers and homeowners."

White House press secretary Dana Perino declined to comment in a press conference on whether the fact that the debate was back on meant that a deal was done or imminent.

"We've been close, but we're not quite there yet," she said about a deal. She would not comment on the debate, other than saying it will be "fun to watch."

National Public Radio said it is still going ahead with its presidential-debate-listening party.

NPR said in an e-mail that its party and post-debate discussion is still on at the Paul Nitze School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C., Friday.

NPR plans four such broadcasts tied to the presidential and vice-presidential debates.