McCabe Named to Universal Program-Partnership Post

J.R. McCabe was named senior vice president of sales and program partnerships at Universal Domestic Television. In the newly created position, McCabe will work with advertisers on sponsoring programs developed and produced by Universal for network, syndicated and cable distribution.

McCabe will continue to oversee syndication program sales for Universal’s New York and Chicago sales offices, and will work on expanding those sales to cable and other distribution outlets.

McCabe has been senior VP of Northeast sales at Universal since January 2002, and VP of that region since October 1998. He joined Universal in April 1997 as a sales manager.