McBride Named WICD-WCCI Champaign GM

Scott McBride has been named general manager of WICD-WCCU, Sinclair's ABC-Fox pair in Champaign, Illinois. He'll also lead sales for GoCom-owned CW affiliate WBUI.

Tim Mathis, WICS Springfield general manager, will continue to oversee the operations at that station and at GoCom's WRSP-WBUI.

Champaign-Springfield is DMA No. 83.

"Scott's success in operating an ABC/Fox combination, along with his 33 years of television experience working in creative services, news and sales, is the perfect complement toward the stations being successful and meeting the needs of the Champaign/Urbana community," said Steve Marks, Sinclair COO.

McBride comes from Savannah, where he was president/general manager at WJCL-WTGS. Prior to that he was the VP/General Manager at WACH Columbia (SC) for 18 years.

"I am excited to be working with a dedicated team at WICD and WCCU and to become a part of the Champaign/Urbana community," commented Scott McBride. "I look forward to working with our employees to provide the community with a rewarding viewing experience."