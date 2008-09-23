Mc Laughlin Joins CMT
Dee Mc Laughlin, vice president of marketing at Virgin Group, is joining MTV Networks' CMT.
She will move from Los Angeles to Nashville, Tenn., to become senior VP, brand marketing, effectively immediately.
Mc Laughlin will head up marketing and creative for the country-music network.
Before joining Virgin, she was a writer and editor for publications including Rolling Stone and The New York Times, according to CMT.
