Mayweather’s Return Hits Million PPV Buy Mark

HBO says the Sept. 19 fight featuring the return of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. from “retirement” drew approximately one million pay-per-view buys.



According to HBO, the card featuring Mayweather’s victory over Juan Manuel Marquez was the highest performing boxing pay-per-view event in 2009 and generated $52 million in pay-per-view revenue.



HBO says the split included approximately 525,000 buys from cable homes and 475,000 from satellite viewers.



This was only the fifth time a boxing PPV with a non-heavyweight main event has hit the million buy mark. The interest level was probably stoked by the fact it was Mayweather’s first fight in nearly two years, as well as Mayweather’s increased exposure from appearances on Dancing With the Stars and World Wrestling Entertainment programming, as well as another installment of HBO’s award-winning 24/7 reality show leading up to the fight.



“Floyd Mayweather has clearly reinforced his standing as a top attraction and fans are excited about his return to the sport,” said Mark Taffet of HBO Pay-Per-View in a press release.



HBO will replay the fight for its subscribers September 26 as part of a show also featuring live coverage from Los Angeles of the Vitali Klitschko-Cristobal Arreola heavyweight title fight.

