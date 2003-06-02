Maya and Miguel come to PBS

PBS has slated a new kids' show for fall 2004. The Misadvntures of Maya and

Miguel, from Scholastic Entertainment (The Magic School Bus,

Clifford the Big Red Dog).

The show is the centerpiece of a multimedia project funded with $14 million --

a combination of grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (the largest ever for such a project), PBS

and money from the Department of Education.

Part of the project's aim will be to help teach English to, and create

positive depictions of, Hispanic children.

There will be a secondary audio feed of the show in Spanish.

Maya and Miguel, about 10-year-old Latino twins and their diverse

neighborhood, will comprise 65 half hours targeted to six- through eight-year-olds. The project

will also include Web content, educational supporting materials and community

outreach.