Maya and Miguel come to PBS
PBS has slated a new kids' show for fall 2004. The Misadvntures of Maya and
Miguel, from Scholastic Entertainment (The Magic School Bus,
Clifford the Big Red Dog).
The show is the centerpiece of a multimedia project funded with $14 million --
a combination of grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (the largest ever for such a project), PBS
and money from the Department of Education.
Part of the project's aim will be to help teach English to, and create
positive depictions of, Hispanic children.
There will be a secondary audio feed of the show in Spanish.
Maya and Miguel, about 10-year-old Latino twins and their diverse
neighborhood, will comprise 65 half hours targeted to six- through eight-year-olds. The project
will also include Web content, educational supporting materials and community
outreach.
