May 4 - 10: NBC Infront, John Kerry and the Future of Journalism, the End of 'Dollhouse'? and more...
Monday, May 4
NBC is in front of the pack. NBC Entertainment/Universal
Media Studios co-chairs Ben Silverman and Marc Graboff and programming chiefs
Angela Bromstad and Paul Telegdy will present the network's programming plans
to advertisers and press starting May 4 in NYC. Later, reach new heights at the
Paley Center in NYC at 6 p.m. for a preview
screening and discussion of PBS Great Performances: In the Heights:
Chasing Broadway Dreams. This
television special chronicles the lives of the Broadway hit's cast members. For
even more dramatic performances, tune in to Gossip Girl at 8 p.m. on The CW where the rivalry between Nate
and Chuck over mutual love Blair Waldorf finally comes to a head.
Tuesday, May 5
It's the fifth of May - and we all know what that means. It's
Cinco de Mayo and the second day of National Nurses Week! Before getting a
margarita, take time to honor nurses at Showtime's
first look at new series Nurse Jackie, starring Edie Falco as the New York City nurse
struggling with her hectic job and personal dramas, starting at 7 p.m. at
Showtime Networks in Los Angeles. For a look at more New York City ladies with dealing with drama,
tune in for season finale of The Real Housewives of New York City
at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
Wednesday, May 6
Senator John Kerry
(D-Mass.), chairman of the communications subcommittee, has scheduled his first
hearing as chairman on the future of journalism and issues threatening the
media at 2:30 p.m. in Washington D.C. Politics aside, continue honoring those
mavens of medicine and tune in for the season finale of offbeat comedy Scrubs
at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Thursday, May 7
Everyone and their mother is on Facebook...literally. If
you're struggling with how to balance your Facebook life with your family life,
you can't miss the Postcards From Yo Momma: What To Do When Your Mom Gets Drunk And Posts
on Your Facebook Wall event ay 7:30 p.m. at the 92YTribeca in NYC.
Editors of Website Postcardsfromyomomma.com
will be there to discuss the delicate nature of parenthood and technology. If
you're looking for someone to bring home to mom-and you're a gold digger-millionaire
matchmaker Patti Stanger can help you find the perfect match. Watch Patti set
up the show's first gay millionaire in the season finale of Millionaire
Matchmaker at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Friday, May 8
Joss Whedon fans
unite! With Dollhouse on the bubble, be sure to start those network
campaigns and watch the season finale on Fox
at 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 9
Join GLAAD for the 20th
annual GLAAD Media Awards hosted by Chelsea
Handler at the Hilton San Francisco starting at 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 10
See who races to the ultimate finish line in the season
finale of Amazing Race on CBS
at 8 p.m. Then, wind down for some family time and tune into the season finale
of Brothers
& Sisters on ABC at 10
p.m.
