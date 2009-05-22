May 25-31: 'Jon & Kate, Plus 8' Premiere, Celebrate The French Open, 'Goode Family' Premieres, 'Breaking Bad' Season Finale And More...

Monday, May 25

After the recent drama surrounding Jon Gosselin’s alleged infidelity, check out the much-anticipated premiere of Jon & Kate, Plus 8 (plus one big scandal) on TLC at 9 p.m. The Gosselins are one couple who could definitely benefit from some therapy. See folks who do talk the talk in the In Treatment season finale on HBO at 10 p.m. Later, check out couples that are just starting the journey of marriage in the competition reality series Here Come the Newlyweds on ABC at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26

TV5MONDE USA and The Tennis Channel will celebrate the 2009 French Tennis Open with a special event at Beso in Hollywood, Calif. at 6:30 p.m. Over on the East Coast, come see Meet the Press host David Gregory in a conversation with CBS political analyst Jeff Greenfield at 8 p.m. at the 92Y in NYC. Then, take a mental health night with the radically unorthodox Dr. Jack Gallagher in the premiere of new series Mental at 9 p.m. on Fox. Now that you’re set for even more insanity, Tori Spelling balances being a mother of two babies with a career in the spotlight in the season premiere of Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood on Oxygen at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27

It’s time for those big red balls! Watch average Joes make fools of themselves as they compete to win a cash prize in the season premiere of Wipeout on ABC at 8 p.m. Or, get a little bit country and honor legendary star George Strait during the George Strait: ACM Artist Of The Decade All Star Concert with country music stars Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift and more on CBS at 8 p.m. Afterwards, get a glimpse of an offbeat family who lives by the motto “What Would Al Gore Do?” in the season premiere of Mike Judge’s animated comedy The Goode Family at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Thursday, May 28

Scott Sassa, President, Hearst Entertainment & Syndication, will offer his insights at the Paley Center for Media’s Boardroom Luncheon event at 12:30 p.m. in NYC. Afterwards, set a spell, and prepare yourself for gruelingly fierce competition as Tom Bergeron (Dancing With the Stars) hosts the 2009 Scripps National Spelling Bee on ABC starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, May 29

Start the weekend off with style. Spare yourself from being a fashion disaster and check out the season premiere of What Not To Wear on TLC at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Comedian Pete Correale is laying his heart on the line in the stand-up special, Pete Correale: The Things We Do For Love at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.

Sunday, May 31

See who takes home the golden popcorn during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards hosted by SNL’s Andy Samberg, at 9 p.m. on MTV. Then, watch what happens to the chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin in the season finale of Breaking Bad, starring Emmy winner Bryan Cranston, on AMC at 10 p.m.