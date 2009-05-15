May 18-24: Upfront Week Begins, Peabody Awards, 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale, 'American Idol' Winner Crowned And More...

Monday, May 18

Upfront Week begins! Get the full schedule and all the news at broadcastingcable.com/upfronts.

Come celebrate the 68th Annual George Foster Peabody Awards ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Waldorf-Astoria in NYC hosted by NBC Nightly News’ Brian Williams. Then wind down from an extremely long day with Jack Bauer in the two-hour season finale of 24 on Fox at 8 p.m. Or tune into someone having a much better day as she gets to choose from 30 eligible bachelors in the season premiere of The Bachelorette on ABC at 8 p.m. This season’s lucky lady, Jillian Harris, was one of the many women rejected by fickle bachelor Jason Mesnick last season. If you think those rose ceremonies are dramatic, tune in for even more drama in the season finale of Gossip Girl where things finally heat up between Blair and Chuck, at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Tuesday, May 19

Join NBC for their comedy showcase with performances by Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon and more at Town Hall in NYC for Upfront Week. Then get out of a New York state of mind and watch the season finale of 90210 at 8 p.m. on The CW. Later, vote for your favorite dancing duo and watch the finale of Dancing With the Stars at 9 p.m. on ABC. If you prefer song over dance, check out a special preview of Fox’s Glee at 9 p.m. Or if you prefer something more mysterious, tune in to see if the Red John will finally be caught in the season finale of the Mentalist at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Wednesday, May 20

60 Minutes’Morley Safer will receive the 2009 Fred Friendly First Amendment Award from Quinnipiac University’s School of Communications at 11:45 a.m. at The Metropolitan Club in New York City. They’re no Susan Boyle, but either Adam Lambert or Kris Allen will be crowned the winner of American Idol. The finale begins at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Thursday, May 21

Tune in to see the truly talented--and the truly talentless--in the season premiere of So You Think You Can Dance at 8 p.m. on Fox. The tryouts are likely to be filled with countless underdogs. But America will always have a soft spot for the original underdog, Betty Suarez. See her and such guest stars as Joy Behar, Rachel Dratch and Elisabeth Hasselbeck in the two-hour season finale of Ugly Betty at 8 p.m. on ABC. Conclude the evening with a dose of reality by hitting the rough streets of Los Angeles in the season’s last episode of freshman series Southland—which was recently renewed for a second season—at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Friday, May 22

Celebrity therapist Dr. Elizabeth Goode offers her brash, unconventional judgments on Hollywood’s elite in the season finale of Head Case at 10 p.m. on Starz.

Saturday, May 23

Tech Time! The annual Search Engine Strategies New York Conference & Expo begins at the Hilton New York. Attendees will get the latest info about best practices from leading experts around the country.

Sunday, May 24

It’s time to conclude an eventful year of beheadings, uprisings, births, mistresses and new wives in the season finale of The Tudors on Showtime at 10 p.m.