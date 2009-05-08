May 11-17: Paley Center 'Glee' Preview, A&E's 25th Anniversary, 'Lost' Season Finale, 'Prison Break' Ends And More...

Monday, May 11

Start your week off gleefully! Fox and the Paley Center present the Los Angeles premiere of Fox’s new series Glee—a dramedy from Nip/Tuck’s Ryan Murphy about a high school glee club—at Santa Monica High School in Santa Monica, Calif. at 7 p.m. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with cast and producers. After enjoying a new show, don’t forget about your old favorites. Tune in for the season finale of House on Fox at 9 p.m. Comedy Big Bang Theory also has its season finale at 8:30 p.m. on CBS. And for those looking for a new beginning, Verizon and Entertainment Studios are launching six new HD channels for Verizon’s FiOS TV service. The new channels from Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios include Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Cars.TV and Pets.TV

Tuesday, May 12

Get the skinny and see who is crowned the biggest loser and the biggest winner in the three-hour season finale of The Biggest Loser: Couples at 8 p.m. on NBC. If watching the scale isn’t your thing, check out the season finale of Fringe—which was recently renewed for a second season—on Fox at 9 p.m. Then take a trip to the Garden State with the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo at 10 p.m. These aren’t your typical Orange County or NYC housewives.

Wednesday, May 13

Tyra Banks will take a break from talking about herself to decide who is “the fiercest” contestant and the winner of America’s Next Top Model on The CW at 8 p.m. After the mystery of the next Cover Girl spokeswoman is revealed, dive into some more of the unknown: You’ll finally get some big answers and shocking revelations, only to be left with more questions by the end of the two-hour season finale of Lost at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Thursday, May 14

They’ll be celebrating 25 years of A&E at The Rainbow Room in NYC at 6 p.m. Singer Natasha Bedingfield will perform at the party for the network’s silver anniversary. For those staying in for the night, there’s a slew of season finales. Watch the inner workings of local government in the year’s final episode of Parks & Recreation at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, turn up the heat and get in the kitchen with shouty chef Gordan Ramsay in the season finale of Hell’s Kitchen on Fox at 9 p.m. For still more drama, see what else is in store for the promiscuous doctors at Seattle Grace Hospital in the Grey’s Anatomy finale at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Friday, May 15

After four seasons, Prison Break goes on break forever. Tune into the series finale at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Saturday, May 16

Come on down…to the 2009 Game Show Awards --invite-only --hosted by Howie Mandel at the Wilshire Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif. at 4:00 p.m. Join the Game Show Network in honoring the best game shows of past and present.

Sunday, May 17

See who outlasted, outwitted and outplayed everyone else in the season finale of Survivor: Tocantins on CBS at 8 p.m. Then head to a different kind of jungle to see what drama the ladies of Wisteria Lane are stirring up in the season finale of Desperate Housewives at 9 p.m. on ABC.