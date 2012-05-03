Max Media's McFadden Passes Away

Charles McFadden, a senior partner and consultant at local broadcast company Max Media, died following a battle with prostate cancer in Virginia Beach April 23. He was 79.

McFadden's broadcast career began as a floor director at WOW Omaha in 1952. After a stint in the military, he held various sales and management jobs in television. In 1981, McFadden joined what later became TVX Corp., the largest group of independent TV stations at the time, and held an executive VP role.

McFadden was later the general manager at WTVZ Norfolk, and ended up buying the station, along with WSYT Syracuse.

After selling his company to Sinclair Broadcast Group in 1997, McFadden became a senior partner and consultant at Max Media in Virginia Beach. He held those titles until his death.

McFadden is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Patricia, two sisters, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Virginia Beach-based Max Media owns and operates TV and radio stations.