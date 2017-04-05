Trending

Max Media Inks Deal to Sell WNKY Bowling Green to Marquee

Max Media has reached a deal to sell WNKY, its NBC and CBS affiliate in Bowling Green, Ky., to Marquee Broadcasting, the company announced Wednesday.

The parties have signed a contract and are filing an application for the required FCC approval. No financial details were disclosed. Marquee owns stations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Denver and Salisbury, Md.