Max Media Inks Deal to Sell WNKY Bowling Green to Marquee
Max Media has reached a deal to sell WNKY, its NBC and CBS affiliate in Bowling Green, Ky., to Marquee Broadcasting, the company announced Wednesday.
The parties have signed a contract and are filing an application for the required FCC approval. No financial details were disclosed. Marquee owns stations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Denver and Salisbury, Md.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.