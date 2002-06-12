Maury unseats Regis & Kelly

For the week ending June 2, the story was Maury. For the first time

this season, the talker unseated Live with Regis & Kelly as the No. 2

talker behind Oprah. That came despite the fact that Maury was in

repeats for four of those five days, while the Regis & Kelly lineup

was all new.

It was the first post-sweeps week, and it included Memorial Day, which boosted most shows' Monday performances.

For the week, Maury was up 10 percent over the prior week, to a 3.4,

according to Nielsen Media Research, and up 6 percent from the same week last year.

Maury was the only talker, in fact, to boost its year-to-year performance

for the week.

Regis & Kelly, which had been No. 2 every week since the season

began, was down 6 percent to a 3.3, tying its season low. Year-to-year, the show

is down 6 percent. But that's still better than anyone else but Maury.

The top talker continues to be Oprah, down 5 percent to a 5.5, and

down 10 percent from last year at this time.

It may be wedding season, but Divorce Court was the biggest gainer

among court shows, up 7 percent to a 2.9 and up 16 percent over last year.

That's also the biggest year-to-year bump for any court show.

Other court shows with gains were People's Court, up 5 percent, to a

2.0, and Judge Hatchett, up 6 percent to a 1.8.

Among rookies, Texas Justice was the biggest gainer by a Texas-sized

margin, up 15 percent to a 2.3, which led all new first-runs and tied its

highest rating of the year.

Texas Justice has now been first or tied for first for 20 out of its 21

weeks (Crossing Over with John Edward won the other).