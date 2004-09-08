The Maury the Merrier for Home Delivery

Mark Victor and Paul Faulhaber have joined NBC Universal’s new syndicated strip, Home Delivery, as co-executive producers.

Victor and Faulhaber, like executive producer Amy Rosenblum, also are co-executive producers on NBC Universal’s Maury. Faulhaber has been with Maury since September 1998, while Victor started at the show in 1999.



Prior to Maury, Faulhaber was a producer on Gayle King from 1997-98. He also was a producer on Montel Williams and Gordon Elliot. Victor was a coordinating producer on Jenny Jones from 1996-99. Prior to that, he also worked on Carnie and Gordon Elliot.