Maura Tierney Exits 'Parenthood'

Maura Tierney has bowed out of NBC's Parenthood, citing her ongoing treatments for breast cancer.

NBC had already pushed back the series from a planned fall debut to midseason to give the star time to undergo treatments. On Thursday, the Peacock said that while Tierney is expected to recover, her treatment plan was conflicting with the production sked for the Universal Media Studios dramedy.

"While we are saddened that Maura Tierney won't be able to continue in her current role in 'Parenthood,' our main concern is for her quick and full recovery. Our thoughts and best wishes are with her," the Peacock said in a statement.

