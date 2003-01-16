Mauldin moves to Dallas

Steve Mauldin, vice president and general manager of Viacom Inc.'s WFOR-TV

and WBFS-TV Miami and WTVX-TV West Palm Beach, has been named to head Viacom's

Dallas duopoly -- KTVT-TV (CBS) and KTXA-TV (UPN).

Mauldin is considered a rising star at the group, and the move is just the

latest from Dennis Swanson, chief operating officer of the Viacom TV group, who joined Viacom last

July from WNBC-TV New York and set about immediately to, in his words, "get the

best general managers possible and get them in place early."

Replacing Mauldin in Florida is Michael Colleran, who had been general sales

manager for KABC-TV Los Angeles.

Odd man out is KTVT-KTXA VP/GM Brian Jones, who had no comment beyond saying

he would be leaving to "pursue other interests."