Mauldin in For McClenahan at KCBS-KCAL

Steve Mauldin has been named president/general manager at the CBS-owned duopoly KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles. Mauldin comes from Dallas, where he was president/general manager at KTVT and KTXA. He will report to CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn.



“Steve is one of our most experienced executives running major market duopolies, having done so in both Dallas and Miami to great effect--both in terms of driving sales growth and leading his stations to first place in late news,” said Dunn. “He is a local TV veteran who was successful in Los Angeles earlier in his career, knows the intricacies of our business very well, and brings purpose and vision to every assignment he’s given.”



Mauldin succeeds Patrick McClenahan, who is leaving CBS to pursue other opportunities.



"Patrick McClenahan has been a valued member of our team, especially during times of change and uncertainty," Dunn said. "We sincerely thank him for his many contributions to our success over the years and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."



Earlier this fall, McClenahan oversaw a rebranding of the L.A. duopoly under the “NewsCentral” banner.



Mauldin brings 32 years of TV experience to DMA #2. Earlier in his career, he held sales positions at KABC and ABC Spot Sales in Los Angeles. “I’m very excited to return to the Los Angeles market and embrace this terrific opportunity,” he said. “The past six years in Dallas have been the most fulfilling years in my career and I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. But I’m looking forward to this new challenge, and Los Angeles is such a huge, diverse market with unlimited opportunities for growth--including new initiatives with our CBS Local Media partners at the seven CBS Radio stations in this market.”



