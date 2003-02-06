Matthews on the rise
NBC Enterprises' rookie public-affairs program, The Chris Matthews
Show, continues to build its ratings, hitting a season-high 2.3 in the
metered markets for the week of Jan. 27, according to Nielsen Media
Research.
In national numbers for the week ending Jan. 26, Matthews tied ABC's This
Week and beat Fox News Sunday, which scored a 1.3.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.